CIN appoints Oni as registrar  | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
19


9 Feb

Download logoNearly 5,000 school children in two informal settlements in the Kenyan capital are better protected against COVID-19 as a result of an UN-Habitat initiative to expand mask and recycling bins in those often-overlooked areas. The three-week initiative in Mathare and Kibera informal settlements is in line with UN-Habitat’s commitment not only to upgrade the…

10 Feb

John Nkengasong, Director, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Thursday said Africa’s vaccine production would be a long term project.

Nnamdi Azikiwe



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR