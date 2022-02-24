Conte vows to ‘assess’ his Spurs future after shock Burnley defeat — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club after admitting he does not deserve his salary following Wednesday’s damaging 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

Conte’s side saw their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League severely damaged by Ben Mee’s second-half winner at Turf Moor.

Just days after their memorable 3-2 win at champions Manchester City, Tottenham returned to the kind of lacklustre display that has marred their dismal season.

It was a fourth league defeat in five games for eighth-placed Tottenham, who are seven points adrift of the top four in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Conte cut a forlorn figure after the latest loss in a difficult start to his first season with the north Londoners.

The Italian, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, appeared to hint he could walk away from Tottenham if there is not an improvement in their results soon.

Suggesting he wanted to talk to the Tottenham board…