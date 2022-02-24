FEC okays N58b contracts for works, humanitarian affairs | The Guardian Nigeria News

• FG admits positive indicators may not have much impact on citizens

• Approves revised science, innovation policy

The Federal Government, yesterday, at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved contracts worth N58 billion for projects under the ministries of Works and Housing as well as Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management.

Fashola told newsmen that his ministry secured approval for the termination and re-award of the 49 kilometers section of Abaji to Kotonkarfi road, which is part of the Abuja-Lokoja highway. The contract is re-awarded to Messers Galt for N56.175 billion.

He said FEC also approved the upward review of the Afo-Apoto-Oyo Boundary Road, Kwara, by N251.53 million. The contract sum was increased from N3.06 billion to N3.311 billion.

This, the minister said, is to enable the contractor to make provision for drains, replace unsuitable material and facilitate the reconstruction of damaged…