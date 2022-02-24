NERC to launch power outage reporting app | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday said it would soon launch a power outage reporting application aimed at addressing complaints on power outage across the country.

The Vice-Chairman, NERC, Dr Musiliu Oseni, disclosed this at the inauguration of Ogun Complaints Forum Office, located at Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

Oseni said the development of the app would help NERC to ease and fast-track the process of reporting power outages and improving electricity supply in Nigeria

“This is part of our efforts at leveraging on technology to address complaints on power outage,” he said

He explained that the application would be integrated to the systems of the various electricity distribution companies (Discos) which would trigger alerts immediately power outage complaints were made by customers.

“Already the app can be downloaded through Google Play or Apple Store.

“The pilot scheme will start and be rolled out for Abuja customers in the next few…