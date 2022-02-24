On Discharging Babes And Nigerian Women Embracing Their Inner Mouso — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sexual liberation and the Nigerian society are worlds apart.

The idea that a woman can own her sexuality and express herself sexually in whatever ways, positions and partners she desires is considered indecent.

In our predominantly patriarchal society, women are urged to be seen and not heard. Prevented from speaking, what they do in bed is left unspoken; hence, sexual liberation remains one force that shakes the Nigerian society into her roots.

A simple picture highlighting one’s God-given curves is viewed as immoral, and 95% of the time leaves many cis-men foaming at the mouth, creating long threads on why the body is God’s temple and should be treated as such.

Yet, as feminism and individualism continue to grow amongst women in the Nigerian society, it is no surprise to see sexual liberation follow suit.

Hence, now seems like a better time than ever to strike up a conversation on whether or not it is time for the average Nigerian woman to find her inner…