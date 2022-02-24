Reps urge IGP, DSS to end killings by suspected cultists in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to deployed officers to Ijesha land in Osun.

This is to arrest the unwanted killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected cultists operating in the area in a bid to return normalcy and restore peace and order to Ijesha land in Osun.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Lawrence Ayeni (APC-Osun) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his motion, Ayeni noted that Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West, Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State had been the most peaceful localities in the South West region of the country;

He, however, noted that the inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified cultist group had over the past three months embarked on the murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

According to him, on Feb. 7,…