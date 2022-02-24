Rising insecurity in Kwara State — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Insecurity is like cancer. If not swiftly attended to, it spreads to other parts of the body. The same can be said of Kwara State neighbouring Kogi – to the east and Niger to the north. Both northern states have witnessed 154 and 1144 deaths in recent times after consistent attacks from armed criminal gangs.

Kwara State used to be a relatively peaceful state but it is beginning to be on the receiving end of activities of disparate militant ‘Fulani’ herdsmen seeking fresh territories.

In November 2021, the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq raised an alarm over the influx of cattle herders into his state causing security panic in the communities.

International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) in a report quoted Abdulrazaq saying ”Fulanis have spread into multiple villages in Kwara, with their population gradually outnumbering indigenes.”

A report by SBM Intelligence, a leading Africa-focused geopolitical research firm, paints a rather vivid picture of the…