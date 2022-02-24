The iconoclastic feminist scholar-activist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pioneering African-American scholar-activist, Bell Hooks, died recently of kidney failure at the age of 69. She published 40 books, mostly on the intersection between gender, race, and class. Hooks was a versatile writer and trenchant essayist who also wrote on psychology, pedagogy, art, music, and spirituality. A Renaissance woman, she published poetry, memoirs, literary criticism, film reviews, and children’s books, while also producing documentaries. She was an organic intellectual who believed in speaking in the colloquial idiom of working-class black Americans, so that her work could reach and represent marginalised communities whose self-confidence and sense of identity she sought to bolster.

A rural southern childhood

Gloria Jean Watkins – bell hooks – was born on 25 September 1952 in the small working-class town of Hopkinsville in rural Kentucky. Her father, Veodis, was a postal worker, while her mother, Rosa, was a homemaker. Gloria – the fourth of seven children…