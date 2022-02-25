



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that Borno, inspite its challenges, has proved how resilient Nigeria can be. Osinbajo made this submission during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-kanemi, on Thursday in Maiduguri. The vice president was in Borno to unveil the 30th edition of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) […]

The post Borno, evidence of Nigeria’s resilience—Osinbajo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper