Electoral Act: We’re bequeathing lasting legacy – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, passed by the National Assembly holds a lot of promises for improving the election processes with a lasting legacy to the country.

The president stated this while signing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 into law at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He noted with delight the introduction of new technology and efforts to engender clarity and transparency in the nation’s election processes as contained in the electoral amendment act.

Buhari, however, highlighted the need to amend section 84(12), which contravenes the rights of political office holders to vote, or be voted for in political party conventions and congresses.

He said, “Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive.

“I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great…