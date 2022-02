American rappers Nicki Minaj & Cardi B will headline the 2022 Wireless Festival alongside award-winning Dave. Wireless revealed its artiste line-up on Friday, which includes ASAP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole, and SZA. Set to take place at three locations over two weekends, from July 1 till July 11, Wireless is often referred to […]

The post Nicki Minaj, Cardi B To Headline Wireless Festival appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper