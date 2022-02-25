NSCDC deploys 500 personnel for Ondo by-election





The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has deployed over 500 personnel for Feb. 26 Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency by-election. Dr Hammed Abodunrin, NSCDC State Commandant, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday in Akure. He said the deployment was aimed […]

