well-travelled cryptos Safemoon (SAFEMOON) and HUH Token (HUH) from London to Time’s Square

You’ve probably seen it all by this stage in the crypto market’s life, the senseless catfights amongst the dog-faced coins, and we can attribute a major chunk of their success to the meaningless cyber-fights.

You’re probably familiar with the endless swaths of suitable small print that advises you to do your study, as opposed to the outright manner in which stock exchange corporations must warn you, with their bright as day ‘you can lose money from this’ mottos stamped on every image of a bunch of bills.

If you’re a tourist, commuter, or general Tube enthusiast, you’ve probably seen the crypto-based advertisements that have raised more than a few eyebrows as you mount the Tube system’s ever-cavernous breadth.

Or you’ve been squished into Time’s Square’s eternal expanse, where the glare of the advertisements is enough to blind you.

I’ve heard the terms Safemoon (SAFEMOON) and HUH Token (HUH), among many other cryptocurrencies, more times than I want to…