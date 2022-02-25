We’re making progress in Immunization, Primary Healthcare System, says Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says steady progress is being made in achieving the targets set out in Nigeria’s Strategy for Immunization and Primary Health Care System Strengthening.

This, he said, could be seen from the preliminary reports showing that coverage for the third dose of the pentavalent vaccine increased from 33 percent in 2017 to 63 percent in 2019.

The president stated this when he received Gavi Alliance High Level Mission to Nigeria led by Dr. Seth Berkley, Chief Executive Officer of The Gavi Alliance and members of the Gavi Alliance, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He said there was a drop to 56 percent in 2021, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding “however, there is a lot more to do.’’

According to president, the Federal Government will increase funding to the Health Sector through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and other initiatives.

“Gavi’s disbursement of a total sum of 1.5 billion dollars in grants to support immunization and…