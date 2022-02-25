Women building a sustainable future: the Kenyan engineer fighting for equality







NEW YORK, USA, Le 25 Février 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Norah Magero, a Mechanical Engineer and Renewable Energy Expert from Kenya, is helping communities adapt to the changing climate, in the face of gender discrimination. “I grew up in a society that did not value women. Our rights to education, expression, and sometimes even basic needs, […]

