Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal on Monday announced record losses of £107.3 million ($143 million) for the financial year ending May 31, 2021.

After losses of less than £50 million in the previous year, the Premier League club hit their highest ever post-tax losses in their latest financial statement.

Around £85 million of that downturn was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic as Arsenal played just two games in front of a crowd at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 season.

“The results for the financial year have been materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the majority of matches for the 2020/21 season to be played behind closed doors,” an Arsenal statement said.

“For matches played behind closed doors there was a complete loss of ticket (and other matchday) revenue.

“Despite playing 31 home matches (23 Premier League, including four fixtures deferred consequent to the 2019/20 season suspension, six UEFA Europa League and two domestic cup ties) only two…