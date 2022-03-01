Rotary Club empowers police officers’ wives in Lagos with loans, business skills | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rotary Club of Folomo has empowered police officers’ wives in Folomo Barracks, Lagos, with skills in various trades to make them entrepreneurs.

Also, 10 women benefitted from a N500,000 loan, with each getting N50,000 to start a business.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Elizabeth Gwalkywa, who was visibly elated, said she was happy not only for herself but also for some of her neighbours, who were full-time housewives but would become self-employed as they have been taught how to be useful in their homes by learning small trades through the skills acquisition programme and got loans to start any business of their interest.

The welfare officer of the barracks, Mrs. Folashade Bello, said she was happy with the succour given to the women by Rotary Club of Folomo.

She said, “The N500,000 was shared as loan to 10 beneficiaries, meaning that each person got N50,000. People may think that money is too small, but some people are going to be counting their own money in a’ few…