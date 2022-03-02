Buhari leaves for Nairobi, London as fuel scarcity bites harder nationwide — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Kaduna, Ilorin motorists sleep at filling stations

• Marketers deny blending of adulterated petrol, say product yet to be evacuated

• We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77, says NUPENG

• NMDPRA, NNPC deploy security agencies to check petrol diversion

• Ex-depot price now N185

From far North to oil-rich Niger Delta, Nigerians who are already impoverished by the high cost of living, are grappling with the harsh reality of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) shortage, as the hope of adequate supply dims.

Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum, left the country to take part in a special session to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

He will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up as part of the itinerary that is expected to last two weeks. The President, already, has been knocked for the trip described as extravagant and not…