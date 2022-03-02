Obaseki, UN women inaugurate HeForShe Solidarity Movement in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, called for improved capacity, stronger network and creation of a workable system towards achieving gender inclusion in Nigeria.

Obaseki made the call while delivering a goodwill message at the inauguration of the HeForShe Solidarity Movement in the state and presentation of award of recognition to HeForShes, an initiative of the United Nations Women in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues and the Office of the First Lady of the state.

Heforshe Solidarity Movement is a global effort at engaging men and boys in removing social and cultural barriers that prevent women and girls from achieving their potential.

Edo State First Lady, in her address read by the wife of the deputy governor of Edo State, Maryann Shaibu, described the movement as a product of years of struggle.

She said: “While it sounds appropriate to congratulate women for the mileage gained, it is very important that we…