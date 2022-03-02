Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees to arrive on Thursday





About 2,090 Nigerians will return home to Nigeria from Ukraine on Thursday after finding their way to Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, confirmed that chattered flights will depart on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to pick up Nigerian evacuees […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper