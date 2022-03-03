Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson In 'Eazy' Music Video





The days of Kanye West taking jabs at Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are far from over as he brings up the comedian in the music video for Eazy. Debuting the same day Kim Kardashian was declared legally single, Eazy includes a scene where the Donda rapper buries what appears to be an animated version of Davidson. Featuring The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper