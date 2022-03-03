Nigeria begins extradition of top cop Abba Kyari to US





The Nigerian Government has started the extradition process of top policeman Abba Kyari accused by the United States of colluding with known fraudster Abbas Olorunwa, also known as Hushpuppi, to carry out fraudulent activities. Kyari is a well-decorated Deputy Commissioner in the Nigeria Police Force. He is also facing separate drug charges in Nigeria after […]

