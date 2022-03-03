Nigerians React To Pheelz's 'Finesse' Featuring Bnxn







Music producer Pheelzonthebeat has released his long waited single Finesse featuring Bnxn (Buju). The song’s hook “Folake for the night o” has gone viral on TikTok in the last week with over 178thousand videos from users within Nigeria and internationally. The song’s popularity had fans calling on the artistes to release the official audio while […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper