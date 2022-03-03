The Virginia Field Where 43 Presidential Heads Rest — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
03 March 2022 |
4:52 pm
Imagine taking a small stroll only to come across a field where head statues of 43 U.S. Presidents sit. As eerily as this sounds, it’s not a scene out of a horror film, and there is a farm that serves as home to head statues of 43 Presidents. Standing in rows in a field down…
Imagine taking a small stroll only to come across a field where head statues of 43 U.S. Presidents sit.
As eerily as this sounds, it’s not a scene out of a horror film, and there is a farm that serves as home to head statues of 43 Presidents.
Standing in rows in a field down in Croaker, Virginia, the 18-20 foot ghostly effigies of past U.S. presidents heads have found a home,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper