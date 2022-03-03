Varsity education sinking, stakeholders warn — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Strike will soon be truncated – Ngige

• Utomi, ex-VCs, others warn on dangers of strike

• Arewa leaders call for truce

• ‘Successive govts have failed in education devt’

• Strike lowering education standard, says ex-ACF chief

• Senator Adeyemi asks ASUU, govt to come to middle ground

As university students await return of academic activities after severe disruption as a result of last month’s warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stakeholders have warned that continued shut down of schools might further destroy the already battered tertiary education system in the country.



The stakeholders, in their review of the sector, concluded that successive governments have failed to give the needed attention to tertiary education.



A professor of Business Studies, Pat Utomi; former vice-chancellors of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Idowu Olayinka and that of Caleb University, Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju; former Deputy Director, Central Bank…