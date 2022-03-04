Aleph Hospitality signs first hotel in Rwanda | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dubai-based hotel management company to operate the MGallery hotel in Kigali and oversee the management of all facilities at the Century Park Hotel and Residences

DUBAI, UAE, 4 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has signed a management agreement to operate Accor’s luxury five-star MGallery hotel, as well as all facilities at the new Century Park Hotel and Residences development in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

A signing ceremony took place in Kigali yesterday between Aleph Hospitality respectively, the international hospitality group Accor, and Century Park Hotel and Residences Ltd, the developers of the project.

From left to right, Lucie Tarret-Imbert, Business Development Manager Sub-Saharan Africa for Accor, Billy Cheung, Chairman of Century Park Hotel and Residences Ltd and Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality

Located in the pristine and calm hills of Nyarutarama, Kigali’s most…