Alleged defilement: We were acting movie script – Baba Ijesha | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nollywood actor, Olarewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, on Friday testified before an Ikeja Special Offences Court that he was acting a script in the viral video with a minor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba Ijesha made this revelation while being led in evidence by the defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN).

Baba Ijesha told the court that the foster mother of the minor, Ms Damilola Adekoya, a comedian also known as Princess, had called and requested him to be part of the movie production.

“On April 19, 2021, Princess sent me a message that she wanted to start a production and she would like me to play the role of a lover boy which I replied ‘okay’.

“She said I was to play the role of a lover boy adding that she wanted to surprise people that I can also play normal roles.

“She said the story is about rape and she wanted to tell the story in another dimension,” he said.

The defence counsel tendered before the court, a printout of WhatsApps message between…