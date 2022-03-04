BoI, stakeholders seek end to gender bias in politics, workplaces | The Guardian Nigeria News

Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI), Olukayode Pitan, has called on stakeholders globally to put an end to gender-based bias against women in the political space, workplaces, and all spheres of human endeavours.

Pitan gave the advice at the 2022 edition of the BoI International Women’s Day celebration with the theme: “Break the Bias” on Thursday in Lagos.

The BoI MD noted that the 2022 IWD day theme had at its heart, the building of a more inclusive and gender-equal world, aimed at breaking biases.

He said that one of the greatest strengths of humanity was how unique and complex humans were with diverse norms, beliefs and attitudes ingrained in our psychology and deeply rooted in culture and environment.

Pitan, however, noted that this strength was also the source of bias; a significant element in human decision-making affecting interactions with others consciously or unconsciously. He cited that the Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) for 2020 survey revealed that about…