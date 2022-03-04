Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United make the short trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday buoyed by their recent record at the Etihad as Leeds begin a new era under Jesse Marsch.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will seek to make it seven league wins in seven against high-flying West Ham, one of only two sides to beat the Reds this season.

Arsenal could take advantage of visits to the top two for the Hammers and United by moving into fourth with games in hand to come when they travel to Watford.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend action.

Can City end United Etihad jinx?

Even though they are now indisputably the top dogs in Manchester, City have had real problems beating United on their own turf in recent years.

The Premier League champions have won just one of their past seven home games in all competitions against United — in sharp contrast to their impressive record at Old Trafford.

Both teams need the three points on Sunday, with leaders City…