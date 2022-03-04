Tyson Fury claims masturbating ‘seven times a day’ secret to boxing success





Tyson Fury has claimed that masturbating ‘seven times a day’ is the secret to his boxing success, reports metro.co.uk. Speaking to the Pat McAfee Show on YouTube, ‘The Gypsy King’ boxing champion, 33, said: ‘I put my success down to masturbation seven times a day. ‘Got to keep that blood pumping baby; the only thing […]

