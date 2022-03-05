Air Peace, Kano Emir and unwarranted attacks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Beyond theory, strategic communication doesn’t seek publicity in whatever ways through the media. It considers the dynamics of the environment, the target audiences, their behaviours, and trending issues for effective messaging.

Creative thinking is crucial in strategic communication, towards offering better ideas, and sound judgment in responding to issues in the most responsible manner.

Sometime in 2021, my mother was denied boarding on an Air Peace plane going from Ilorin to Abuja, even though she was among the first set of passengers who arrived at the airport very early that morning. Apart from frustrating her attempt to board the aircraft, the airline further charged her exorbitantly for the use of the same ticket for the next day’s flight.

I was so bitter that I posted her plight on Facebook. While some friends expressed concern about the situation, others had contrary views. Notorious social media hecklers and agents provocateur descended on the issue on the platform,…