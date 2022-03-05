‘As a woman, you’ll succeed when you lean on the knowledge, experience of others’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Foluke Oyeleye is an experienced Business Manager with over 25 years of work experience spanning the Telecoms, Financial, FMCG and Oil/Gas sectors. She currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of NGX Regulation Limited and First Registrars and Investor Services Limited and works as a Director at Honeywell Group.

An Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria and the Institute of Directors (IoD), UK, Foluke holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honours in Combined Social Sciences from St Mary’s College, University of Durham, UK (1995) and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School, USA, (2006). In her spare time, she loves reading, researching and writing. A published author, she also runs a mentorship programme for young people.

Foluke’s love for writing began at an early age and her first published work is a Harvard Business School case titled Chief Timothy Adeola…