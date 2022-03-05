Cruel Santino Releases Conceptual Sophomore Album Subaru Boys : Final Heaven | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian multi-hyphenate Cruel Santino (fka Santi) has released his sophomore album, Subaru Boys : FINAL HEAVEN (out on Monster Boy/Interscope Records). A 21-track conceptual album (co-produced by Cruel Santino), the project is broken up into multiple arcs, each with its own theme and navigator, guiding the listener through a sonic tale of war and glory. Joining Cruel Santino on this epic…