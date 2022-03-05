GTI To unveil football fund for sports development in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Innovative Financial Services, GTI is set to unveil a football fund project to serve as a catalyst for the transformation of sports business development in Nigeria.



The Board and Management of GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited said the idea is a bold step towards harnessing the untapped potential in sports from the developmental and marketing points of view.



Group Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Lawal said beyond its universal appeal which transcends all known and apparent geographical and ethnic boundaries, sports business is not only lucrative but also offers multiple streams of income to thousands of business concerns across different sectors of any economy.



He added that GTI’s aspiration is to help deliver a project that will serve as a one-stop-shop for all stakeholders whose common aspiration is to see sports in Nigeria attain new heights of development leading to a united people and stronger economy.



“In the sports sector where others see…