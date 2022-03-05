Lagos Free Zone to decongest Apapa,Tincan Island ports — Emefiele





Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the commencement of the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) will help overcome the Apapa-Tincan Island port congestion. Emefiele said this when he visited the facility on Saturday in Itoke Village, Ibeju-Lekki Area, Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the entire […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper