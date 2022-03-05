Qatar investments in Nigeria to hit N500b

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, has projected his country’s investment in Nigeria to hit 500 billion by the end of the year. Ghanem gave the assurance on Friday at the Qatar-Nigeria Economic Forum held in Abuja.

The forum, according to the organisers is part of the efforts to strengthened economic and bilateral relationships between both countries.

The gathering brought together heads of the various sectors of the economy including agriculture, construction, transportation, trade, and investment as well as services from across Nigeria and Qatar.

Also at the meeting, which was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel where private sector operators.

Ghanem noted that his country’s public and private investors were looking forward to more opportunities between the two countries towards increasing the volume of trade, technology transfer and…