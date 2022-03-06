APC Convention: We’ll surprise critics, says Buhari as he departs for London





President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the assertion that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the capacity to conduct its national convention on March 26, saying the party will surprise its critics. The president stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents shortly before departing the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper