Forfeited properties: Army general threatens lawsuit over publication | The Guardian Nigeria News

Onyechi Ikpeazu, the lawyer to Major General Jafaru Mohammed has threatened to sue a national daily for its reportage of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) case.

The Army General currently works in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said Mohammed’s image was damaged after the judgment of a Federal High Court was wrongly presented.

Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha delivered judgment in February after an ex-parte application by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency informed the court that the late General Aminu Maude and associates acquired N3billion assets from proceeds of unlawful activities.

“I observed that the name of General Jafaru Mohammed was never mentioned in the originating ex-parte application and the respondent (EFCC) did not rebut this fact.

“It is clear General Jafaru is not on trial here and the Court has not been asked to decide his guilt or innocence in this case”, the judge…