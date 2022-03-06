FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Corps Commander, Lagos Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, has said that the command intercepted 1,291 commercial vehicles for operating without speed limiting device.

Ogungbemide said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Sunday.

According to him, 611 vehicles were arrested in January while 680 were arrested in February.

He said that crashes caused as a result of absence of speed limiting device were on the high side, such that 80 per cent of crashes was associated with failure in fixing the device.

“The crashes caused by absence of speed limit device were many.

“Before now, there had been issues with the implications of the speed limit device before the Federal Government endorsed it.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps had continuously enforced the installation of speed limit device to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum,” he said.

Ogungbemide, however, said that the service had…