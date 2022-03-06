How forensic entomologist, Viclinlove, turned zeal for fashion into money-maker | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 06 March 2022 |

10:50 am It is safe to conclude that Victoria Essien, popularly referred to as Viclinlove by her admirers, friends and customers, was born to become the new Givanni Maria “Gianni” Versace and a badass forensic entomologist. Viclinlove has demonstrated nothing but passion, which has played a key role in her success journey both as a scientist and fashion…

It is safe to conclude that Victoria Essien, popularly referred to as Viclinlove by her admirers, friends and customers, was born to become the new Givanni Maria “Gianni” Versace and a badass forensic entomologist.

Viclinlove has demonstrated nothing but passion, which has played a key role in her success journey both as a…