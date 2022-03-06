Many aspirants should have been in jail — Obasanjo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday declared that many politicians jostling for one political office or the other ahead of the 2023 general elections ought to be in jail by now for corrupt practices.

Obasanjo argued that, if the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had done their jobs properly with the support of the judiciary, many crop of politicians aspiring for political positions and their supporters should have been jailed.

The former President spoke at the international symposium, organised to mark his 85th birthday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The symposium was attended physically and virtually by eminent personalities, including: President Paul Kagame (Rwanda); former President of Benin Republic, Nicéphore Soglo; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Professor Goski Alabi (Ghana); Ambassador Barry Desker (Singapore);…