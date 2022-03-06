



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol, and Exol-5, along with other illicit drugs in major operations. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media, and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday, in Abuja. Babafemi said that the operations were […]

The post NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in Delta, Bauchi, Ikeja appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper