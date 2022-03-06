Saudi Arabia opens Hajj to foreign participation after two-year hiatus | The Guardian Nigeria News

After two years of restriction, Saudi Arabia has confirmed the participation of foreign pilgrims from around the world in this year’s hajj rituals. Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Sunday disclosed that a revised quota of pilgrims for hajj 2022 will soon be released to each participating country. Saudi Authorities in 2020 restricted the annual…
A picture taken June 23, 2020 shows a few worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca. – Saudi Arabia held a “very limited” hajj in 2020 and 2021, with pilgrims already in the kingdom allowed to perform the annual ritual as it moves to curb the biggest coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf. (Photo by STR / AFP)