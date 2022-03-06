Taking the Message to the Streets! Johnnie Walker Set To Fire Up Abuja Creatives With Walker’s District Party | The Guardian Nigeria News

2 days ago
Camila Cabello, on the celebration of her 25th birthday, announced the release date for her much-anticipated album Familia. The Havana singer shared a photo of herself in a colourful layered dress hugging a young girl. She captioned the photo “2 facts: it’s my birthday and this album is my whole f—ing heart. FAMILIA. Out April 8.” Soon after,…
The Weeknd has announced the dates for his stadium tour with Doja Cat. The singer announced the first dates of his tour for albums Dawn FM and After Hours on social media. Posting a photo of his tour poster on Wednesday, he wrote, “AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE…
Source: Guardian Newspaper