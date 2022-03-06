Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII







The number of people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on Sunday. “More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande tweeted. The […]

