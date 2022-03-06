Ukrainian negotiator says Russia realizing 'real cost of war'





Talks with Russia are beginning to be “constructive,” a Ukrainian negotiator said Saturday, describing what he perceived as an apparent shift in Moscow’s attitude towards Ukrainian resistance and biting international sanctions. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he had noted a change in Russia’s approach as it realized “the real price […]

