Yahaya Bello’s presidency non-negotiable – North Central stakeholders — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Stakeholders in the North Central Zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the presidential ambition of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is non-negotiable even if the zone produces the party’s national chairman in the forthcoming convention.

According to them, even if the party’s chairmanship is zoned to Okene Local Council, Yahaya Bello will contest.

The APC stakeholders in the North Central Zone said this, yesterday, while reacting to a statement purportedly by a faceless group, “Stakeholders in Nasarawa State Council APC, appealing to Bello to sacrifice his presidential ambition for the rumoured national chairmanship position awaiting the zone.

In a statement by the Director-General, North Central Coalition for Leadership, Williams Oluwatoyin, the group said the purported appeal to Bello to relinquish his ambition belittles the zone.

They made this position on a day Bello officially presented staff of office to newly approved, graded and upgraded…