Abba Kyari: No Nigerian can be extradited without following the law -Lawyer | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a Constitutional Lawyer, says Nigeria is a sovereign nation and, no Nigerian citizen can be extradited without following the requisite law.

Ajulo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Federal Government had approved request to extradite the suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to the U. S.

Ajulo said that no one could be extradited from Nigeria without following the law, adding that an application must be made at the Federal High Court.

He said that now that the Federal Government had approached the Federal High Court requesting for Kyari’s extradition to the U.S., his extradition would not infringe on Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“I do not want to agree that Abba Kyari’s extradition infringe on our sovereignty, whatever the case maybe, the Federal Government and the U.S. government have some bilateral…