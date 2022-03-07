Bamise's Plight; The Fears Of Women In The Nigerian Society







In the harsh reality of present-day Nigeria, fuel scarcity, inflation, and ironically in the month of March as women are celebrated, the news of Bamise’s kidnap and death has left us with nothing but sadness pointing to the dangers that women and girls face in a stereotyped community. Sadness at the dwindling state of present-day […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper