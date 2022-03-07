Insurer renews commitment to CSR, support to orphanages | The Guardian Nigeria News

FBNInsurance Limited and FBN General Insurance have donated various items to orphanages across three geographical regions of the country. The beneficiaries are located in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The insurer said the beneficiaries are Heritage Homes Orphanage, Lagos; Down Syndrome Foundation, Lagos; The Poorest of the Poor, Abuja and Goodness and Passion Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt.

Items donated include food, beverages, toiletries as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Most of the items donated, according to the underwriters, were largely raised through the company’s annual staff gift drive, which is an in-house initiative that encourages members of staff of the company to donate various items for a good cause.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, said the company was delighted to hold the initiative as it is the organisation’s way of giving back to society.

Ojumah reassured the orphanages of…